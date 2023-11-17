I’ve Reviewed Hundreds of Running Shoes And This Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 Deal Is A Black Friday Standout

The Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 is exactly the kind of running shoe to look for in the Black Friday sales. It’s one of the best running shoes available, with a cushioned and extremely comfortable ride, and it’s very expensive at full price, two factors that make it especially attractive when there are discounts available.

Right now you can get $40 off the Gel-Nimbus 25 at both Amazon and Asics, bringing the price down to $119.95. It’s the pick of Amazon’s early Black Friday sales on running shoes, and there is a wide range of colors available on both sites.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 25: was $160 , now $119.95 at Asics Save $40.05 The Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 is the best max-cushioned running shoe available, with a comfortable ride that runners of all levels will enjoy. Every color in the range is reduced on Asics, and there are no shortage of sizes to pick from. The shoe is also reduced to the same price on Amazon , once again with a wide range of size and colors available.

I enjoy using the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 for long easy runs in particular, and have kept it in my running shoe rotation for that purpose even after I finished testing it for my review on Coach. I’ve run over half marathon distance three times in it and it’s perfect for relaxed long runs thanks to the high stack of FF Blast+ cushioning, which is comfortable but not so squishy as to be unstable.

At its full price there are some max-cushioned shoes I rate as better value than the Gel-Nimbus 25, like the Puma Magnify Nitro 2, but with this discount the Asics is now great value and worth considering. If you’re a fairly new runner it’s a shoe that will handle all your runs while protecting your legs as you get used to the impact of the sport, while experienced runners will find it best serves in a rotation as an easy run shoe that can handle a lot of mileage.

If the choice of colors overwhelms you, one last recommendation I have is to get the Lite Show version of the Gel-Nimbus 25. Not only is it more expensive at MSRP so your savings are bigger—it drops from $170 to $119.95—but it’s a great color and has lots of reflective sections that will make you a little more visible on night runs.

