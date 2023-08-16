The Nike Vomero 17 flies under the radar compared with shoes like the Nike Invincible 3 and Nike Pegasus 40, but it’s the best cushioned daily trainer the brand has. That’s down to the new midsole set-up, which delivers a comfortable and enjoyable ride.

The Vomero is one of the lesser-known lines from Nike and the 17th edition is unlikely to garner as much attention as the Nike Pegasus 40 and Nike Invincible 3. However, I’d say it’s the best shoe of that trio, and also better than the Nike Infinity 4 based on my testing of that shoe so far.

It’s one of the best cushioned shoes available from any brand and certainly one of the best Nike running shoes. It’s best suited to easy and long runs, but reasonably versatile and a good all-rounder for those who like a cushioned daily trainer.

Nike Vomero 17 Review: Price And Availability

The Nike Vomero 17 doesn’t have a launch date yet but is due to be available at the beginning of fall 2023. It will cost $160 in the US, with the UK price to be confirmed.

How I Tested This Shoe

I have run 30 miles in the Nike Vomero 17, around half of that in a 15-mile long run. Most of my runs in the shoe have been at an easy pace, with one progression run finishing at tempo pace with some strides afterwards. I’ve also tested most of Nike’s current range, including the Nike Invincible 3 and Nike Pegasus 40.

Design And Fit

I’m excited any time a Nike shoe has ZoomX foam in the midsole. This is the PEBA-based foam used in Nike’s top racing shoes, the Nike Vaporfly and Alphafly, as well as the Invincible cushioned shoe, and it’s springy and light.

The Vomero 17 has a layer of ZoomX foam in its midsole with a layer of Cushlon 3.0 beneath. The Cushlon 3.0 foam is a more traditional material that’s still soft, but firmer and less bouncy than ZoomX. In combination the two foams are designed to deliver a comfortable and stable ride that has some added spring from the ZoomX top layer.

With a stack height that nears 40mm at the heel (the exact height has not been confirmed by Nike), the Vomero is one of the most cushioned shoes in Nike’s line-up, with a similar-sized stack to the Invincible. The shoe has a 10mm drop, and weighs 10.7oz/303g in my UK size 9, which is lighter than the Invincible 3 and Infinity 4 shoes from Nike.

The engineered mesh upper is quite thick and the shoe felt quite warm for me on humid days. The tongue and collar of the shoe are padded, and there is an internal heel counter at the back of the shoe to add stability. The Vomero 17 fit me well in my normal running shoe size.

There is a waffle tread on the outsole rubber, which covers most of the bottom of the shoe. At first this rubber was a little slippery on wet pavements but after one run it roughed up a little and I’ve had no concerns with grip since. It’s a thick layer of rubber too, so it should be durable.

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

Running Performance

The Nike Vomero 17 is something of a hybrid of Nike’s Pegasus 40 and Invincible 3, incorporating some of the better characteristics of those shoes. It has a similar look and geometry to the Pegasus, but the higher stack height and softer midsole foams create a more comfortable ride. Then it brings some of the softness of the Invincible 3 without the unstable squishiness of that shoe, which has a full ZoomX midsole.

I found the ride nicely balanced as a result. It’s very comfortable for easy and long runs, and when I did push to faster paces the Vomero 17 proved to have a respectable amount of snap for a cushioned shoe. The transition is faster than on the Invincible 3 or Infinity 4, and while the Pegasus 40s firmer ride and lighter design are helpful for running at speed, there is more bounce in the Vomero’s midsole.

While it doesn’t have any notable stability features beyond the heel counter and sidewalls of midsole foam, the Vomero 17 does feel stable for a high-stack shoe, with the Cushlon 3.0 foam balancing out the soft ZoomX.

(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry / Future)

The last time Nike put a layer of ZoomX foam over a firmer material it was in the Nike Pegasus Turbo shoe, a brilliant all-rounder that was sadly discontinued after two versions. The Vomero 17 is not a replacement for the Pegasus Turbo, being heavier and more geared towards easy runs, but it did make me wish Nike would release a proper Pegasus Turbo successor (the Pegasus Turbo Nature did not quite hit the mark, unfortunately). Don’t expect the thrillingly bouncy ride of other ZoomX shoes like Nike’s racers or even the Invincible. The Vomero 17 is less lively, but more practical for daily use.

I wouldn’t use the Voermo 17 as an all-rounder myself, because I prefer a lighter, speedier shoe for fast runs, but if you like to use a cushioned shoe for all your runs then it is a fairly versatile option.

Is The Nike Vomero 17 Worth It?

The Nike Vomero 17 is a great cushioned running shoe and my favorite of the options within Nike’s line-up, though the Pegasus 40 is a lot cheaper and still a good shoe so it’s a toss-up between those two. The Vomero is softer and bouncier than the Pegasus while being more stable and versatile than the Invincible 3, and straight-up better in every way than the Infinity 4 based on my early testing.

Outside of Nike’s stable, the Vomero 17 measures up well against some of my favorite cushioned shoes, such as the Saucony Triumph 20 and Brooks Glycerin 20. It’s soft without being squishy, and a shoe that’s likely to appeal to a lot of runners. It will fit well into a running shoe rotation as an easy run option alongside speedier shoes or can be used as all-rounder, especially for newer runners.