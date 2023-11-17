Hoka Black Friday Deals 2023 Begin With Discounts On The Mach 5, Speedgoat 5 And Tecton X

If you’re looking for a deal on the best Hoka running shoes then Black Friday is the time to shop. The Hoka Black Friday sale has just begun in the UK, and there are big discounts on some of our favorites, including the Hoka Mach 5 and Hoka Speedgoat 5, as well as the Tecton X, which is one of the best carbon plate running shoes for the trails. Retailers have also started slashing the price of the shoes, sometimes bettering Hoka’s deals on popular shoes.

While Black Friday itself is on November 24th, Hoka deals are already popping up, and we’ll be rounding up all the best ones right here throughout the sales period. As well as highlighting standout deals we’ve put links to several retailers below so you can check for Hoka discounts.

Here’s a round-up of the best offers available from Hoka and third-party retailers.

UK Hoka Black Friday Deals: Editor Picks

Hoka Mach 5: was £139.99 , now £79.99 at SportsShoes Save £60 The Mach 5 is one of the best all-rounder running shoes available, and the first shoe we checked the Hoka sale for. It’s reduced by 20% in Hoka’s sale, but when we then checked retailers we found this better deal at SportsShoes. There is only one color reduced to £80, with a few sizes available, but several more versions of the Mach are available for £98 at SportsShoes, which still beats Hoka’s price of £111.99.

Hoka Speedgoat 5: was £140 , now £98 at Pro:Direct Save £42 The Speedgoat 5 is a great all-terrain trail-running shoe, that’s comfortable for running ultramarathons or plodding around your local park. Hoka has reduced the Speedgoat 5 to £111.99 in its sale, but Pro:Direct’s deal is better and includes a few colors and most sizes at prices from £98-£105 (one color is actually reduced to just £91, but there aren’t many sizes going).

Hoka Tecton X: was £175 , now £86.99 at Hoka Save £88.01 Hoka’s own deal on the Tecton X is the best available, with just over 50% knocked off the price of its carbon plated trail-running shoe. The Tecton X2 is now available, but as we said in our review it’s very similar to the original, so this excellent deal on the Tecton X is worth snapping up if you’re in the market for a versatile trail racer for events of any distance.

FAQs

What is Black Friday? Black Friday is an annual sales event where retailers offer discounts on a wide range of products. It is held the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

When is Black Friday 2023? Black Friday itself is the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is November 24th in 2023. However, deals will be available well before this date.