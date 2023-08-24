How long do running shoes last?

Sometimes it’s obvious when a shoe needs to be replaced—there are big holes in the upper or the outsole has completely worn down—but even if there are no visible signs of wear and tear, there are two red flags you should always look out for.

“One of the first ways to tell if a shoe is on its way out is if you have to tie your shoelaces super-tight—to the point where it’s almost hurting—for your foot to be secure,” says Kirk Odunubi. “That will be because the upper is not holding your foot as well.

“Underfoot, if you’re not feeling the cushioning there any more, so when you’re running you’re just hitting the ground and that’s all you can feel, that’s also a sign.”

Another indication that a shoe is past its best is if you suddenly start getting niggling injuries, having previously had no such problems when running in the shoe. Obviously many things can cause an injury, but if a shoe has worn out and isn’t offering the same protection as before, it might be a factor.