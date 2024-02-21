These Three Sports Supplements Are Helping Me Get Through 70-Mile Training Weeks For The London Marathon

I’ve run 12 marathons in the past seven years including doing the London Marathon six times, and right now I’m working harder in marathon training than ever before. The aim is a PR of 2hrs 27min (or faster, faster would be fine), and 10 weeks out from the race my weekly mileage is at its highest ever.

I’ve logged 70-80 miles in the past two weeks and there’s no letting up from my coach, with a couple of long and hard workouts each week, plus a long run and plenty of easy miles. In the past, I’ve run about 50 to 65 miles on average in marathon training, hitting 70 for the odd peak week, so it’s been an enjoyable challenge to increase my distance.

To get through the miles and hit targets during workouts, I’ve also had to be a bit smarter with my nutrition, and I’ve started using more sports supplements to make sure I’m not losing weight and getting the carbs, protein and other stuff the body needs when working hard. To this end, there are three main products I’ve been using regularly during marathon training.

1. Multivitamin Tabs

The main one of these I’ve been using is OTE’s Berry Multivitamin Tabs but they are currently out of stock, and I’ve also been using more easily available tabs from Tesco, so I think you can substitute in any multivitamin drink for the same effect. A pint of water with multivitamins in it is a great way to start the day and a fixture in my routine when marathon training in the winter when I’m worried about getting ill, especially with two kids at school/nursery acquiring as many germs as they can.

2. Maurten Drink Mix

This is expensive, but one of the best sports drinks you can get and I’ve really noticed the difference in how much better I feel in long workouts and races when using it compared with other drinks. With two or three runs of at least 12-13 miles each week, I’ve taken to using the Maurten Drink Mix regularly to ensure I have enough fuel in the tank during the runs so I’m not completely burned out by the end of them, which then compromises runs on the following days.

3. SiS REGO Rapid Recovery

One of the best recovery protein powders, SIS’s REGO contains 20g of protein, 23g of carbs as well as electrolytes, vitamins and minerals to help you bounce back after a hard run. In the past I haven’t felt the need for a dedicated recovery powder during marathon training, but with tough, long runs coming along every couple of days it’s been very helpful in speeding up recovery. It’s also a lot easier to get it down quickly after a run than making a meal, which can easily be delayed by pressing work or domestic matters.